Wanted suspect in custody after standoff at Motel 6 in Palm Springs

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies have taken a wanted suspect into custody after a stand-off at the Motel 6 in Palm Springs.

The Motel 6 is located off E Palm Canyon and S Calle Palo Fierro.

A News Channel 3 crew member is on scene and can hear authorities on the loudspeaker calling for someone to come out.

The Riverside County did not have more information on the standoff or the suspect at this time.

