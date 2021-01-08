Watch live: Gov. Newsom to unveil his proposed budget for California

News

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday is scheduled to release details of his proposed billion-dollar budget for California. He's speaking at 11 a.m.

Some details of the budget, which must be approved by the Legislature, have already been released.

Earlier this week, Newsom said he was calling for $600 stimulus payments for those who make less than $30,000 a year. About 4 million people would be eligible for the payment and it would cost the state an estimated $2.4 billion. Newsom will also ask lawmakers to extend a moratorium on evictions.

Newsom also wants to spend some $4 billion to create jobs and help small businesses recover from the economic downturn brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. He additionally proposed spending $2 billion to help schools as they transition to more in-person learning.