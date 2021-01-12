Watch ‘Your Coronavirus Questions Answered’ – Thursday at 6:30 pm on CBS & Fox

News

With so much information surrounding the coronavirus vaccine process, we're helping to answer your questions.

Join Peter Daut this Thursday at 6:30 pm on CBS Local 2 and Fox 11. He will be joined by some of the valley's top health experts who will be answers your coronavirus vaccine questions.

There is still time to send your questions in!

You can send them to our e-mail, coronavirus@KESQ.com

And we'd love to see you! You can take a video of yourself asking the question which we'll show directly to our health experts.

Watch this special 30-minute edition of our 6:30 p.m. newscast this Thursday at 6:30 p.m. on CBS Local 2, Fox 11 and streaming live online KESQ.com