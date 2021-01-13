NEW video shows an inside look into Eisenhower Health’s COVID-19 unit

News

Eisenhower Health continues to see an increase in patients amid the surging coronavirus pandemic. Now, new video shows us an inside look to the hospitals COVID-19 unit.

Earlier this week, a large outdoor tent was placed outside the Emergency Department entrance.

"We may see patients in hallways, temporarily in the Emergency Department," Dr. Euthym Kontaxis, Director of Emergency Medicine at Eisenhower Health, told News Channel 3. "We're hopeful that we can avoid that as much as possible."

For full interview with Dr.Kontaxis on why the tents were raised outside the hospitals Emergency Department entrance, CLICK HERE.

News Channel 3's Dani Romero will be speaking with a health official about whats going inside the hospital, whats new, and how this new outdoor tent area is different than other wings in the hospital.