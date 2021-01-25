How getting a vaccine appointment in Riverside County has become a lottery

News

The last few times appointments were made available in Riverside County have been met with fierce criticism after the online systems became overwhelmed with users. On Thursday the county's website crashed, and within minutes appointments were full.

On Saturday roughly 10,000 appointments rolled out countywide right at noon. People had been sitting in front of their computer screens ready to go.

"One of the most frustrating things I’ve ever gone through," said La Quinta resident, Dennis Lanham.

Just minutes after the rollout, the site to get an appointment crashed. Users were met with an 'Error' message shortly after being rerouted to the state website. Some people got as far as filling out their information, while others received the message directly after clicking the 'Register' link.

Within 32 minutes all appointments were filled, according to a county spokesperson.

Viewers flooded News Channel 3's phone lines and email after people all over the county had waited anxiously to snag an appointment.

Riverside County spokesperson Brooke Federico released a statement addressing Saturday's issues immediately following the appointment rollout.

The county opened the registration appointments at noon today for approximately 10,000 appointments for next week's clinics. The new county vaccine website functioned as designed and provided uninterrupted access to the upcoming schedule of vaccine clinics.

Unfortunately, the state's registration website was not able to handle the traffic. As a result, many residents saw an error when attempting to link to the state site. The county team continues to address technical issues with the state regarding their registration system.

Many residents were able to get through on the state's registration site as all appointments filled within 32 minutes. We continue to ask for patience as the demand for vaccine far outweighs the amount of doses received locally and resulting available appointments.

Each week, more clinics and appointments will be announced as we receive more vaccine in Riverside County. Within three to four days of receiving vaccine, Riverside County distributes all of it to a combination of private providers and directly to the community at public health vaccine clinics. These vaccine clinics have been a very effective way to quickly administer shots to residents within a few days of receiving it. The county continues to work with the state on the registration process to make registering for these clinics easier.

