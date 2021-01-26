Palm Springs offers $10 coupon for use over a dozen restaurants

News

A new program aimed at beefing up local spending amid the coronavirus pandemic will offer $10 coupons for use at more than a dozen restaurants in Palm Springs, it was announced today.

The coupons -- the result of a collaborative effort involving the Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce, the city of Palm Springs, the Palm Springs Bureau of Tourism and several local businesses -- can be used repeatedly at restaurants like Lulu California Bistro and Las Casuelas Terraza.

The program will remain in effect until funding runs out, chamber officials said.

"We are happy to be joining this important initiative which supports our local restaurants," said Rob Hampton, general manager of the Palm Springs Convention Center and Bureau of Tourism. "Palm Springs is more than just a destination, it's the people that hold this community together, which is at the heart of our locals-love-locals campaign called We Are Palm Springs.''

Coupons are good for purchases of $30 or more. The program excludes third-party delivery services like DoorDash and Uber Eats.

Fourteen restaurants are listed so far as participants in the program.

According to the chamber, coupons can be printed and downloaded at https://pschamber.org/. Restaurants will then log the coupon number and be reimbursed. The same coupons can be used multiple times.

Restaurants in Palm Springs that want to participate can call 760-325-1577.