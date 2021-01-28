Evacuation order issued for mountains west of Morongo Reservation

News

As the third Winter storm of the week nears the area, Riverside County has issued an evacuation order for the following areas:

Noble A, Noble F, Bench A, Mias A, Mias B Zones, and Millard Shooting Ranch.

Other existing Evacuation Warnings remain in place. Temporary

Evacuation Point established at Hemmerling Elementary School, 1928 W Nicolet, Banning 92220.

A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for residents of neighborhoods along Beaumont Avenue and Oak Glen Road, North of Oak Valley Parkway. Officials said areas where the Apple and El Dorado fires burned are now at high risk for mudslides and flooding.

Click here for an updating evacuation order/warning map for San Bernardino County.

There is also a Flash Flood Watch that covers all areas West of the Coachella Valley.

The @NWSSanDiego has issued a #flashfloodwatch from 7pm Thursday to 4pm Friday for the #AppleFire & #ElDoradoFire burn scars. Please take steps to prepare your home & family. Limited quantities of unfilled sandbags are available at our fire stations. See graphic for more info. pic.twitter.com/TqXAZumFDe — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) January 28, 2021

According to our First Alert Weather Team, the rain is likely to be heaviest into the overnight hours heading into Friday morning. We could see rain in the Valley by 10 PM.