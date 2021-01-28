Live Storm Updates: Flash Flood Watch now in effect, storm expected to arrive in county at 11 pm

News

8:30 p.m.

Haley Clawson continues to track the storm. As of 8:30 p.m., she writes that the storm is entering Orange and San Bernardino counties. The storm is projected to arrive in Riverside County at around 11 p.m.

There are no new evacuation order or warning in effect.

7:00 p.m.

A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for our local mountains and Inland Empire.

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson explains the difference between a Watch and a Warning, as well as look at the radar for tonight, in her weather update below

5:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service San Diego shared out a helpful chart showing flood risks in fire areas.

⚠️ Beaumont, Banning and Cherry Valley residents ⚠️



If you live north of I-10, we *highly* recommend you watch this informative video from @RivCoReady detailing debris flow risks to your communities as a result of recent fires. (1/3)



[LINK] ➡️ https://t.co/jyUSfD14BB pic.twitter.com/jnlcDvjmXC — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) October 4, 2020

(3/3) The video above covers evacuation zoning information and risks on a neighborhood by neighborhood basis, along with a winter outlook and preparedness tips and resources.



Remember, the time to prepare is now, not the day before a storm hits. #CAwx — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) October 4, 2020

3:30 p.m.

The First Alert Weather Team is continuing to monitor the arrival of the third Winter storm of the week.

Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson writes that the storm will arrive in Riverside County tonight.

The 3rd winter storm of the week arrives in Riverside County tonight.

There's a Winter Storm Warning, Flash Flood Watch, and Wind Advisory in place for this system's arrival. Read the details here: https://t.co/TLbrDsJccf pic.twitter.com/dBqIVDXr5g — Haley Clawson KESQ (@KESQHaley) January 28, 2021

A Flash Flood Watch begins at 7:00 p.m. This includes our local mountains below 5,500' and the Inland Empire.

Riverside County has issued an evacuation order for select neighborhoods in the Apple Fire burn area, generally in foothill areas north of Beaumont and Banning.

The entire Morongo Reservation near Cabazon is under an evacuation warning. An Evacuation Point has been established at Hemmerling Elementary School, 1928 W Nicolet, Banning 92220.

Sign-up for Alert RivCo to be notified by Riverside County if you are in an area that could be at-risk during the storm.

A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for residents of neighborhoods along Beaumont Avenue and Oak Glen Road, North of Oak Valley Parkway. Officials said areas where the Apple and El Dorado fires burned are now at high risk for mudslides and flooding.

Click here for an updating evacuation order/warning map for San Bernardino County.

The @NWSSanDiego has issued a #flashfloodwatch from 7pm Thursday to 4pm Friday for the #AppleFire & #ElDoradoFire burn scars. Please take steps to prepare your home & family. Limited quantities of unfilled sandbags are available at our fire stations. See graphic for more info. pic.twitter.com/TqXAZumFDe — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) January 28, 2021

