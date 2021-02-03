Vigil held for man who died in Indio Police custody, family to file lawsuit

News

A vigil was held in Indio Wednesday night for a man who police say had a medical emergency and died in their custody two weeks ago.

At the park across the street from Indio City Hall, family members and friends mourned the loss of Jose Albert Lizarraga Garcia, a brother, father and soon-to-be grandfather.

Police said Garcia was acting suspiciously, going in and out of stores near Cardenas Market on Highway 111 in Indio on Jan. 22. He was taken into custody and police said he required medical assistance from paramedics after becoming combative and being physically restrained.

New video shows Garcia pinned to the ground by several officers, struggling and shouting "I can't breathe," multiple times.

Garcia's daughter, Tyanna Lizarraga, said the videos are heart wrenching to watch.

Lizarraga's attorney was also at the vigil – he said a lawsuit will be filed against the Indio Police Dept.

A spokesman for Indio Police said he couldn't respond to the videos due to the ongoing nature of the investigation. He said three officers are now back on the job after about a week of administrative leave.

The spokesman expected body camera footage and 911 recordings to be released in coming weeks.

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia has the story tonight at 10 and 11 p.m.