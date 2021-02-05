An update on coronavirus vaccination efforts in the Coachella Valley

News

Community members continue to reach out to News Channel 3 with concerns about the coronavirus vaccine distribution in the Coachella Valley.

One person says her friend had an appointment at Eisenhower Health for a first dose on Saturday. She says this 75-year-old friend was notified this week that her appointment had to be rescheduled for April.

The reason... according to Eisenhower's public information officer Lee Rice, Eisenhower is only vaccinating those who have already received their first doses.

"Unfortunately the supply of vaccines has slowed and we can only vaccinate people who received their first doses at Eisenhower for now," Rice said. "We have no information about when the amount we receive will increase. We are hopeful that we can begin scheduling first doses again in March, even if it's fewer appointments than we'd like to provide."

News Channel 3 plans to speak with both Desert Regional Medical Center and Riverside County Health to get updates. Catch the full story tonight at 5!