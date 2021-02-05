Small plane crash lands near Thermal airport due to weather conditions

News

Cal Fire and Riverside County Sheriff's deputies are at the scene of a plane that crash landed just outside of Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport in Thermal.

The crash was reported at around 12:45 p.m. on Lightning Street.

First responders arrived on scene and reported a singe engine aircraft on its roof. Cal Fire told News Channel 3 that all occupants are out safely.

Sgt. Deonna Pecoraro added that the pilot was the sole occupant of the plane.

Pecoraro said that there were some issues during landing based on weather conditions. The crash landing did not result in any injuries or spark any fires.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is in the process of contacting the FAA.

