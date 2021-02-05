Small plane crashes near the Thermal airport

News

Cal Fire and Riverside County Sheriff's deputies are at the scene of a plane crash that occurred just outside of Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport in Thermal.

The crash was reported at around 12:45 p.m. on Lightning Street.

First responders arrived on scene and reported a singe engine aircraft on its roof.

Cal Fire told News Channel 3 that all occupants are out safely.

We are working to confirm additional details. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.