County vaccine clinics now open to those 70 years and older. Here’s where to sign up.

Riverside County residents 70 and older are now able to schedule appointments for several COVID vaccine clinics across various cities.

Last week, the county lowered the age to 75.

Registration is now open. You can register at https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Anyone who needs assistance can dial 2-1-1.

These clinics are only for residents age 70 and older. Those who register must show proof of age at the time of appointment.

These clinics started on Monday, Feb 8 to Tuesday, February 16, and are spread out throughout the county. At this time, all appointments at the Indio location are full.

More vaccination clinics are expected to be announced soon.

DATE TIME LOCATION VACCINE TYPE Monday, February 8, 2021 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM Corona High School

1150 W. 10 Street

Corona, CA 92882 Moderna Monday, February 8, 2021 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM Perris Fair Grounds - Drive Thru Clinic

18700 Lake Perris Dr.

Perris, CA 92571 Pfizer Monday, February 8, 2021 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM Tahquitz High School

4425 Titan Trail

Hemet, CA 92545 Pfizer Monday, February 8, 2021 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM Citrus Hills High School

18150 Wood Rd

Perris, CA 92570 Moderna Monday, February 8, 2021 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM Heritage High School

26001 Briggs Road

Menifee, CA 92580 Moderna Monday, February 8, 2021 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM Indio Fairgrounds – Fullenwider Auditorium 46350 Arabia Street Indio, CA 92201 Moderna Monday, February 8, 2021 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM San Gorgonio Middle School 1591 Cherry Ave. Beaumont, CA 92223 Moderna Tuesday, February 9, 2021 8:30 AM - 12:00 PM Citrus Hills High School 18150 Wood Rd Perris, CA 92570 Moderna Tuesday, February 9, 2021 8:30 AM - 12:00 PM Corona High School 1150 W. 10 Street Corona, CA 92882 Moderna Tuesday, February 9, 2021 8:30 AM - 12:00 PM Heritage High School 26001 Briggs Road Menifee, CA 92580 Moderna Tuesday, February 9, 2021 8:30 AM - 12:00 PM Indio Fairgrounds – Fullenwider Auditorium 46350 Arabia Street Indio, CA 92201 Moderna Tuesday, February 9, 2021 8:30 AM - 12:00 PM San Gorgonio Middle School 1591 Cherry Ave. Beaumont, CA 92223 Moderna Tuesday, February 9, 2021 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM Tahquitz High School 4425 Titan Trail Hemet, CA 92545 Pfizer Wednesday, February 10, 2021 8:30 AM - 12:00 PM Citrus Hills High School

18150 Wood Rd

Perris, CA 92570 Moderna Wednesday, February 10, 2021 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM Corona High School 1150 W. 10 Street Corona, CA 92882 Pfizer Wednesday, February 10, 2021 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM Heritage High School 26001 Briggs Road Menifee, CA 92580 Pfizer Wednesday, February 10, 2021 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM Indio Fairgrounds – Fullenwider Auditorium 46350 Arabia Street Indio, CA 92201 Pfizer Wednesday, February 10, 2021 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM San Gorgonio Middle School 1591 Cherry Ave. Beaumont, CA 92223 Pfizer Thursday, February 11, 2021 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM Citrus Hills High School 18150 Wood Rd Perris, CA 92570 Pfizer Thursday, February 11, 2021 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM Heritage High School 26001 Briggs Road Menifee, CA 92580 Pfizer Thursday, February 11, 2021 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM Indio Fairgrounds – Fullenwider Auditorium 46350 Arabia Street Indio, CA 92201 Moderna Thursday, February 11, 2021 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM San Gorgonio Middle School 1591 Cherry Ave. Beaumont, CA 92223 Pfizer Thursday, February 11, 2021 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM Tahquitz High School 4425 Titan Trail Hemet, CA 92545 Pfizer Friday, February 12, 2021 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM Citrus Hills High School 18150 Wood Rd Perris, CA 92570 Pfizer Friday, February 12, 2021 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM Corona High School 1150 W. 10 Street Corona, CA 92882 Pfizer Friday, February 12, 2021 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM Heritage High School 26001 Briggs Road Menifee, CA 92580 Pfizer Friday, February 12, 2021 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM Indio Fairgrounds – Fullenwider Auditorium 46350 Arabia Street Indio, CA 92201 Moderna Friday, February 12, 2021 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM Lake Elsinore Storm Stadium Drive Thru Clinic 500 Diamond Dr, Lake Elsinore, CA 92530 Pfizer Friday, February 12, 2021 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM San Gorgonio Middle School 1591 Cherry Ave. Beaumont, CA 92223 Pfizer Friday, February 12, 2021 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM Tahquitz High School 4425 Titan Trail Hemet, CA 92545 Pfizer Saturday, February 13, 2021 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM Lake Elsinore Storm Stadium Drive Thru Clinic 500 Diamond Dr, Lake Elsinore, CA 92530 Pfizer Sunday, February 14, 2021 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM Indio Fairgrounds – Fullenwider Auditorium 46350 Arabia Street Indio, CA 92201 Moderna Sunday, February 14, 2021 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM Perris Fair Grounds - Drive Thru Clinic 18700 Lake Perris Dr. Perris, CA 92571 Pfizer Monday, February 15, 2021 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM Indio Fairgrounds – Fullenwider Auditorium 46350 Arabia Street Indio, CA 92201 Moderna Monday, February 15, 2021 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM Perris Fair Grounds - Drive Thru Clinic 18700 Lake Perris Dr. Perris, CA 92571 Pfizer Tuesday, February 16, 2021 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM Citrus Hills High School 18150 Wood Rd Perris, CA 92570 Pfizer Tuesday, February 16, 2021 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM Corona High School 1150 W. 10 Street Corona, CA 92882 Pfizer Tuesday, February 16, 2021 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM Indio Fairgrounds – Fullenwider Auditorium 46350 Arabia Street Indio, CA 92201 Moderna Tuesday, February 16, 2021 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM San Gorgonio Middle School 1591 Cherry Ave. Beaumont, CA 92223 Pfizer Tuesday, February 16, 2021 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM Tahquitz High School 4425 Titan Trail Hemet, CA 92545 Pfizer Tuesday, February 16, 2021 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM Heritage High School 26001 Briggs Road Menifee, CA 92580 Pfizer

