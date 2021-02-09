PSPD seeking witnesses in homicide investigation

News

Homicide investigators in the Palm Springs Police Department are looking for anyone who may have any information about the death of a 69-year-old woman, identified as Jennifer Dillon.

Police say they started an investigation on January 25. Officers initially called the unattended death "suspicious." After further investigation, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department Coroner Bureau determined her death was a homicide.

Now police are hoping to find "information from anyone who may have been in 2800 Block of Davis Way between January 24th at 11:00 pm and January 25th at 9:00 am or who may have specific information about Jennifer Dillon related to this investigation."

Investigators are also hoping surveillance video from the neighborhood can help them determine what happened.

If you have information to share, you can reach Detective Gonzalez at 760-778-8422 or the PSPD Non-Emergency line at 760-327-1441. Anonymous information can also be provided to Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.