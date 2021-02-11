Owner of stolen balloon/party supplies van speaks out

News

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department and California Highway Patrol pursued a stolen balloon/party supplies van along Interstate 10 Wednesday evening.

https://youtu.be/XU4dF8iDVlY

The owner of Funtastik Balloon Party Supplies told News Channel 3 that the van was stolen as she and two others were putting balloons inside the vehicle. The owner said the thief snuck in and managed to get inside the vehicle and took off.

She added that a 16-year-old who was helping was in the van as the thief got in the vehicle but they managed to get out just before the thief took off.

We captured the pursuit on our I-10 Cam as it passed through.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KHSNUfehAQQ&feature=youtu.be

https://kesq.com/news/2021/02/10/watch-police-pursue-stolen-vehicle-on-eastbound-interstate-10/

News Channel 3's Dani Romero will be speaking with the owner of the stolen balloon party supplies van about what happened yesterday.