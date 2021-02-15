The path to getting teachers vaccinated
As the distribution of vaccines starts to ramp up, several counties across Southern California are inching closer to the possibility of being able to reopen more schools for in-person learning.
Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties all have different challenges and factors to consider, but they all have a similar goal: get kids back in the classroom.
News Channel 3's Dani Romero will be talking with a local teacher, President of PSUSD's teacher association, the county about the plans to get teachers vaccinated.
