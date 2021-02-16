Family speaks out about deadly deputy-involved shooting

News

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly deputy-involved shooting following a police pursuit in Indian Wells.

Authorities confirmed the shooting happened inside the gates of the Desert Horizons Country Club, located near Rancho Palmeras Drive and Highway 111.

Riverside County Sheriffs Deputies cordoned off an area near the entrance of the Desert Horizons Country Club shortly after 7:00 a.m.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco confirmed to News Channel 3 that a man was killed by deputies. He said the incident started at the intersection of Simon Drive and Highway 111 in La Quinta, when the man got involved in a heated argument with another driver, threatening to kill the driver.

"Two drivers of vehicles engaged in some kind of argument. One of the drivers exited his vehicle and approached the second driver with a handgun pointed it at the driver and asked him if he wanted to die. The brief exchange of words between the two, the suspect then got back in his vehicle and drove away," Bianco said.

The victim called 911 and deputies were able to locate the suspect, who was driving a black Mercedes. Deputies followed the man to the Desert Horizons Country Club.

Authorities said the man told security that police were following him and he was able to get inside the country club. Deputies followed the man before the suspect made a u-turn upon entering the gate, got out of his car, and took out his gun, according to Bianco.

A letter from the Desert Horizons Owners Association said "... there was a Police pursuit coming down Hwy 111. The Police were close behind the suspect and they shot and killed the man at our front gate."

