‘Live and active’ pipe bomb found near Araby Trail in Palm Springs

Police said a "live and active" pipe bomb was discovered near Araby Trail in Palm Springs Tuesday evening.

The bomb was found in the area of Southridge Drive and Rim Road, which is right next to the E Palm Canyon bridge.

Lieutenant William Hutchinson told News Channel 3 that a suspicious device was found near one of the trails. He described it as a possible pipe bomb.

The Riverside Sheriff Explosive Ordinance Team was called to render the suspicious device safe but found it was an active and live pipe bomb.

Police shut down E Palm Canyon from Cherokee to Escoba for nearly an hour to allow the hazardous device team to detonate the device. The device was rendered safe and all roadways were reopened by 8:20 p.m.

Investigators will work with the Sheriff's Department to determine the device’s origin and who is responsible for placing the device.

