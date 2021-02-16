Possible pipebomb found near Palm Springs trail

News

The Palm Springs Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area of Southridge Drive and Rim Road after a possible pipebomb was found.

Lieutenant William Hutchinson told News Channel 3 that a suspicious device was found near one of the trails. He described it as a possible pipe bomb.

The Riverside Sheriff Explosive Ordinance Team is on their way to evaluate.

Police have also shut down is shutting down E Palm Canyon from Cherokee to Escoba because the hazardous device team plans to detonate the device.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates as we get more information.