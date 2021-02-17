New study shows economic impact likely exceeds $10 billion in the Coachella Valley, CVEP says

News

CEO of Coachella Valley Economic Partnership, Joe Wallace, shared with News Channel 3 his recent study on the economic impact our valley is facing from the coronavirus pandemic.

In Wallace's study, the total financial losses so far likely exceeds $10 billion dollars in the Coachella Valley.

Some of those financial damages include jobs lost, hospitality revenue losses, short term rentals, public k-12 education, and other impacted business sectors.

News Channel 3's Dani Romero will be talking with CVEP about the road to recovery and a local business who's been struggling to reopen.