Details on Riverside County’s Blue Shield vaccination partnership

California's new system of delivering, tracking and scheduling coronavirus vaccines will be rolled out in Riverside County.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration released details of the contract on February 15th. The state is set to pay Blue Shield no more than $15 million for the service.

Blue Shield’s network will include health systems, hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, mass vaccination sites and mobile clinics.

Under the contract, Blue Shield’s network is expected to distribute three million doses per week by March 1 and four million doses by the end of April.

