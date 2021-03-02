News

Four patients from a serious crash in Imperial County are being treated at Desert Regional Medical Center. Three are in the ICU, DRMC Spokesperson Todd Burke confirms to News Channel 3.

#Breaking: 15 people killed, 12 hurt in Imperial County crash, some patients rushed to Desert Regional ICU. Updates: https://t.co/ewO8oNxETc pic.twitter.com/fKSUkJndHH — KESQ News Channel 3 (@KESQ) March 2, 2021

The El Centro Regional Medical Center reported 27 passengers riding in a SUV crashed into a semi-truck full of gravel on Tuesday morning.

14 people died on the scene. Three were flown out, seven people were transported to the ECRMC, where one died. Two patients were taken to Pioneers Memorial Hospital.

Imperial County law enforcement is still at the scene, near the intersection of Highway 115 at Norrish Road in Holtville.

News Channel 3 will update here and bring you live reports from the scene and Desert Regional Medical Center on News Channel 3 at Noon.