Watch Live @ 6: Gov. Newsom delivers state of the state address

Governor Gavin Newsom delivers a State of the State address Tuesday at 6 p.m. You can watch the address live below:

Newsom said his speech would be light on policy announcements and heavy on efforts being made in the state to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The address will be held at Dodger Stadium, which serves as a mass vaccination site that's operated by the city of Los Angeles.

The stadium's 56,000 seats are also nearly equivalent to the number of Californians who have died during the pandemic -- 54,224 as of Monday.