Riverside County on track to advance to Red Tier, some restrictions could be lifted as early as Sunday

Assuming the State of California meets projected vaccination goals, Riverside County could qualify to move into the Red Tier as soon as Friday, having some restrictions lifted as soon as Sunday.

The change in tiers would mean that gyms, movie theaters, and indoor dining can reopen with modifications in the county.

"This week, Riverside County qualifies to advance to the next tier in the state’s reopening framework for the first time since late September. The accelerated progression is due to the low rate of positive tests in the county’s most disadvantaged communities," said Brooke Federico, Riverside County Public Information Officer.

"The state requires meeting specified metrics for two weeks before entering the next reopening tier," Federico said, "Riverside County must continue to meet the current metrics or lower to officially move into the red tier on Wednesday (March 17) or sooner if the state raises the case rate threshold to 10 as anticipated later this week."

Riverside County would meet the broadened metrics needed for a change in tiers after the state is able to meet its goal of administering 2 million COVID vaccine doses in low-income, hard-hit communities.

When the state reaches the milestone, the "Blueprint for a Safer Economy" will be adjusted so that a county can move to the Red Tier if the average rate of daily new COVID-19 infections is under 10 per 100,000 residents, a looser standard than the current 7 per 100,000 residents.

As of March 9, Riverside County has an 8.3 adjusted case rate, meaning the county would now qualify for the Red Tier.

Newsom said the state is expected to reach the 2 million dose goal by Friday. As of Wednesday, California has administered 1,926,968 doses in hard-hit communities.

"And moving through the weekend and into next week, you will see more activity, more loosening of the tiers," Newsom said during a visit to a mobile vaccination clinic in South Gate.

"Once the county is moved into the red tier, more businesses may resume indoor operations, including restaurants, movie theaters, museums, zoos, aquariums and gyms with specific capacity limitations." Federico continued in a statement to News Channel 3, "This week, the county’s overall positivity rate is 4.1 percent, and the positivity rate in health equity is 4.2 percent. The adjusted number of new cases per 100,000 is 8.3."

Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said earlier

this week that it will take 48 hours after the state announces the vaccination threshold is met for the county to officially move into the "red" tier.

If the goal is met by Friday, as Newsom announced, the county would advance by Sunday.

Once the county moves into the Red Tier, it would be up to county officials to decide whether to fully align with the state's business-reopening guidelines or to maintain stricter regulations.

What changes from Purple to Red?

Restaurants indoors (max 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer)

All retail indoors (max 50% capacity)

Shopping centers indoors (max 50% capacity, closed common areas)

Museums, zoos, and aquariums indoors (max 25% capacity)

Nail Salons: Can open indoors with modifications

Places of worship indoors (max 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer)

Movie theaters indoors (max 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer)

Gyms and fitness centers indoors (max 10% capacity)

The move into the red tier also means that when outdoor spectator sports and live events can resume again in April 1, events in Riverside County will have a 20% max capacity, as opposed to a limit of 100 as it would be in the purple tier.

