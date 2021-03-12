California’s vaccinated nursing homes residents allow indoor visitors again

News

After more than a year of the coronavirus pandemic, some nursing-home residents will finally be allowed to accept visitors.

New guidance from the state's public health department says fully vaccinated residents can now receive both indoor and in-room guests. Click here.

The department says it recognizes some residents may feel socially isolated, which could lead to increased health risks.

Because of this health officials have revised the visitation guidelines, which now allow physical touch.

COVID-19 protocols will remain in place.

Federal officials issued revised guidelines for nursing homes on Wednesday, saying people should now be allowed to visit residents indoors in most cases. The guidance, issued by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), would allow for visits regardless of the visitor or resident's vaccination status.