Snow in our local mountains: safety tips you need to know

A late-winter storm passing through Southern California packed a punch with more than a foot of fresh snow across local mountain ranges.

It's important to take caution on the roads whether you're visiting the our local mountain passes. Some mountain areas still require chains on your vehicle (or 4-wheel drive), and due to the higher volume of cars and trucks, crashes or collisions will have a higher likelihood.

News Channel 3's Dani Romero will be talking with CHP about road safety when headed to our local mountains.