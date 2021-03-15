Strong winds knock down power poles in Indio, outages in five valley cities

News

Several viewers have sent in pictures showing several power poles knocked over by strong winds in Indio.

According to viewers, this is in the area of Indio Boulevard between Jefferson Street and Madison Street.

Ben Guitron of the Indio Police Department said Indio Blvd from Madison Street to Burr Street is shut down from both sides due to downed power poles.

The Imperial Irrigation District confirmed on Twitter that there are currently outages in La Quinta, Bermuda Dunes, Thermal, Indio, and Mecca

Today is a First Alert Weather Alert Day due to strong winds.

A High Wind Warning is in effect through 3:00 a.m. Tuesday for gusts near 60 MPH. Stronger gusts are possible in more wind-favored locations.

