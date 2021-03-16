Fireworks cause massive explosion in Ontario, multiple structures damaged

News

Firefighters are at the scene of a massive explosion in the city of Ontario Tuesday afternoon.

Someone’s firework stack went off in Ontario shook our whole neighborhood pic.twitter.com/LmUrtgl0oK — pms♑️ (@Prudencepms) March 16, 2021

It scared me and shook the whole house 😅 pic.twitter.com/BwQM12750g — kawaii 🐾 (@supersupersteff) March 16, 2021

According to the city's Twitter account, the massive explosion was caused when a large amount of fireworks inside a home were ignited.

.@OntarioPD and @OntarioFireDept are currently on scene in the area of Fern Avenue and Francis Street. A large amount of fireworks at a house ignited, causing a large structure fire. Explosions being heard are by fireworks at this time. More details to follow. https://t.co/y6atiGL1OD — City of Ontario (@CityofOntario) March 16, 2021

As ABC7 reports, reverberations from the explosion were felt as far back as Anaheim and Huntington Beach.

Helicopters captured the moments when firefighters rescued a stranded horse who was a couple of properties away from the explosion.