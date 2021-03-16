Skip to Content
today at 2:02 pm
Published 1:43 pm

Fireworks cause massive explosion in Ontario, multiple structures damaged

Firefighters are at the scene of a massive explosion in the city of Ontario Tuesday afternoon.

According to the city's Twitter account, the massive explosion was caused when a large amount of fireworks inside a home were ignited.

As ABC7 reports, reverberations from the explosion were felt as far back as Anaheim and Huntington Beach.

Helicopters captured the moments when firefighters rescued a stranded horse who was a couple of properties away from the explosion.

