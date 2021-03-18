WATCH: Big Bear bald eagle egg starts hatching process

News

The bald eagles eggs up in the Big Bear nest could pretty soon! On Thursday, one of the eggs had its first small hole in the shell.

Pip watch has been going since March 15. A pip the first small hole in the egg when the chick is working its way out.

Jackie and Shadow, the parent eagles, have continued to do their part in keeping their two remaining eggs safe from predators and weather.

Last week, Jackie braved a freezing storm to keep her eggs warm.

Jackie has laid five eggs this season, but unfortunately, two eggs got eaten by ravens and another broke as she was laying it.

