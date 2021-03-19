Palm Springs takes legal action to finish 4 stalled hotel developments

News

City Council authorizes City Attorney’s Office to proceed with legal action to force four stalled hotels to complete development March 19, 2021.

The Palm Springs City Council has authorized the City Attorney’s Office to proceed with legal action in order to force the owners of four hotels – the Andaz Hotel on Palm Canyon Drive, the Dream Hotel on Amado Road, the Orchid Tree on Belardo Road and the TOVA on North Palm Canyon – to complete those projects.

All four hotel projects have stalled, resulting in uncompleted projects. These properties constitute a nuisance to their neighborhoods and to the community at large.

In light of the waning COVID-19 numbers and the return of the tourism industry, the City of Palm Springs expects these owners and developers to see these hotel projects to completion.

The City Attorney’s Office will be seeking the appointment of a courtordered receiver. The receiver will be charged by the court with completing the hotels, or demolishing them if that is determined by the receiver and the court to be most appropriate.

While the owners of the property will still own their properties, the costs of the receivers and the costs of the completion or demolition will be borne by the property owners themselves.

Said Mayor Christy Holstege, “The City of Palm Springs is always willing to work with our property owners. But, at some point, if those property owners do not do what is right for their neighbors and the rest of the City, we are forced to use whatever legal tools are available to us, in order to protect our residents, businesses and visitors.”