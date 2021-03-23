RivCo: more supply than demand for COVID vaccines

News

On Tuesday's board of supervisors meeting, Dr. Geoffrey Leung with Riverside University Health System said we currently have more vaccine supply than demand.

“We seem to be shifting a little bit in that previously we had an undersupply of vaccine compared to the demand,” Dr. Leung said. “Presently we actually have more appointment slots for both community vaccine providers and for the mass vaccination sites than we have demand," he added.

Also, in the supervisor meeting, Kim Saruwatari, the director of public health for Riverside County reported 19.3 percent of the Riverside County population is partially vaccinated and 10.7 percent are fully vaccinated. In the category of 65 and older, 60.7 percent of that category is partially vaccinated and 38.4 percent are fully vaccinated.

Dr. Leung asked people to visit the county website to see if they qualify for a vaccine. Visit: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine

"We believe that at least half of all individuals in Riverside County currently qualify to receive the COVID vaccination," Dr. Leung said.

As of Tuesday, March 23, Riverside County has administered 820,986 vaccines. There are a total of 12 mass vaccination sites open at least five days a week in Riverside County and there are six mobile teams to reach hard-to-reach areas.

News Channel 3 is speaking with Michael Osur, the assistant director of public health for Riverside County to learn more about what the county is doing to help more people get vaccinated now that we have an oversupply of vaccines.

