Some College of the Desert street vendors move location

News

The city of Palm Desert approved earlier this month the opening of a new open air market--the Republic Markets.

It is located at Monterey Shore in the Costco shopping area, 72700 Dinah Shore Dr.

The event takes place Fridays through Sundays today through June 14, from 9am-5pm.

The market features art, crafts, commercial merchandise, refreshments, and packaged dried fruits and nuts.

They will have approximately 50 merchants participating, many of whom were a part of the College of the Desert Street Fair.

The College of the Desert Street Fair continues to be postponed until the campus reopens for students and staff.

For more than 36 years ,the street fair at College of the Desert has been packed with vendors selling specialty items, making this place a staple shopping spot here in our valley. Even though it's an outdoor venue, it didn't reopen in October.