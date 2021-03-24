White Party Palm Springs postponed to September 17-20, 2021

News

The White Party Palm Springs has been pushed back from April to the weekend of September 17, festival founder Jeffrey Sanker announced.

The White Party is the largest gay music festival in the United States. In 2019, over 30,000 people attended the White Party.

The festival was canceled last year due to the pandemic and was originally scheduled to be held in April, but Sanker cited "current regulations and restrictions from Riverside County in regards to COVID-19," as the reason for the postponement.

Riverside County has previously stepped in to cancel events amid the pandemic. In January, then-Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser issued an order canceling the 2021 Coachella Valley Music and Arts and Stagecoach festivals. Both festivals were also scheduled to be held in April.

"We want to thank our guests for their understanding and being patient with us during these difficult times," Sanker wrote.

Sanker wrote that DJ lineup and tickets will go on sale soon. Current ticket holders will have their tickets and hotel room reservations automatically transferred to the 2021 WPPS SOLSTICE Festival, Friday, September 17th—Monday, September 20th.

"Our goal is to bring back a fresh new GRAND White Party Experience, so we are thrilled to introduce an all-new 3 day White Party SOLSTICE Festival," Sanker wrote.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

Get the latest updates on the pandemic