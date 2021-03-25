Palm Springs City Council to review permit for homeless services agency Well in the Desert

News

The Palm Springs City Council will review the conditional use permit for Well in the Desert during their regular meeting tonight.

The permit review is just one agenda item among other presentations that are scheduled for review regarding city and county efforts to address homelessness.

From the council agenda:

"Conduct the 18-month review of the Conditional Use Permit for Well in the Desert facility, modify any conditions of approval as may be warranted, and set a date for the next review; or, as an alternative, direct staff to pursue alternate locations for the Well in the Desert Facility."

Today News Channel 3 will look to speak with representatives for the city and Well in the Desert, along with others who live or operate businesses near the homeless agency, to learn more about the issues, and to find out which actions the city council may take when it comes to renewing the agency's permit.

