Police investigate shooting at Ocotillo Park in Cathedral City

The Cathedral City Police Department is investigating a shooting at Ocotillo Park Friday evening.

There is no other official information available at this time.

Multiple witnesses told News Channel 3 that a woman and a child were shot shortly after 7 p.m. at the park, which is located near the intersection of Ortega Road and Via De Anza.

The witness also said there was a boy who was struck, but wasn't sure of his condition.

Witnesses also said the woman was holding a baby. The baby did not appear to be harmed.

There is heavy police presence in the area.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.