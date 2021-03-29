Live @ 9:30: Health officials share latest coronavirus update at Supervisors meeting

News

Riverside County health officials are set to share the latest coronavirus update during Tuesday morning's board of supervisors meeting. The meeting starts at 9:30 a.m.

You can watch it live below (Starts at 9:30 a.m.):

Riverside County is not expected to move into the "orange" tier this week, but the county does continue to inch closer and could reach the requirements. The county would have to have its data remain in the "orange" tier area for at least two consecutive weeks before the officially changing tier.

Below are last Tuesday's metrics:

4.8 new COVID-19 cases per day per 100K

4.8 adjusted case rate for tier assignment

2.7% Positivity Rate (7-day average)

2.9% Health Equity Quartile Positivity Rate

Riverside County currently meets two of the three metrics to move into the orange tier.

Tuesdays are the days in which the state officials update the county metrics. Typically, Riverside County officials share out this data during their early morning update.

In addition, indoor capacity at gyms and fitness center would go from 10% to 25%.

The "orange" tier would see an expansion to indoor activities, such as 50% capacity for restaurants, movie theaters, places of worship, & zoos/museums.

A move to the "orange" tier would also see the expansion of capacity at live shows. The move would see capacity go from 20% to 30%.

Bars would remain closed indoors. That doesn't begin to reopen until a county reaches the "yellow" tier.

San Bernardino is also close to moving to the "orange" tier. The county could move to the next tier within the next two weeks.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates on reopenings around the state, including here in Riverside County.

Stay up-to-date with the latest local coronavirus news, including reopenings and closing, new case data, live news conferences, and other updates at KESQ.com/Coronavirus or download the News Channel 3 app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

Sign up for our Coronavirus Newsletter here.