14-year-old with medical issues reported missing in Desert Hot Springs

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 14-year-old girl with medical issues.

Jade Santiago was last seen Monday night at around 11 p.m. in the city of Desert Hot Springs, according to police.

Santiago is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 143 pounds. She has black hair with brown eyes.

She also has ears pierced, as well as her nose.

Police ask that if Santiago is contacted, please stop and check her welfare and contact authorities. She is considered a critical missing person due to her medical issues.

You can contact the Desert Hot Springs Police Department at (760) 329-2904. You can also reach out to Officer Maddison Phillips 760-329-2904 extension 395. Or via email at mphillips@dhspd.com.