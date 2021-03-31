FEMA will reimburse COVID-19 funeral expenses

News

Beginning in April, Federal Emergency Management Agency or FEMA hopes to provide financial assistance for funeral expenses incurred after January 20, 2020 for deaths related to coronavirus.

The agency says it will begin paying up to $9,000 in expenses per funerals.

While those who lost multiple family members can apply for up to $35,000.

To be eligible, you must meet the following conditions.

The death must have occurred in the United Stated, including the U. S territories and the district of Columbia.

The applicant(s) must be a U.S citizen, legal resident, asylees, refugee or non-citizen national.

News Channel 3's Dani Romero will be talking with the Vice President of Wiefels Cremation and Funeral Services about what you need to know when applying for FEMA aid as some mourn the loss of their loved one.