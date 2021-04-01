Why you might need your COVID vaccination card in the future

News

Once you get your first dose of the vaccine, you’ll be issued a vaccine card.

You’ll want to keep it in a safe place because it could be the key to getting into the places you need to go in the future.

The vaccine card you’re issued when you get a vaccine will have the name of the vaccine, the date you received it and where you got it.

The CDC says you should keep your vaccine card and recommends taking a picture of it to be used as a back-up copy.

If you’re getting vaccines from Pfizer or Moderna, you will need to take your vaccine card with you when you get your second dose.

Some stores want to help you prove your Covid-19 vaccination

Long gone are the days when you only needed your phone, keys, and wallet to walk out the door (hello masks). With Covid-19 vaccinations becoming more widespread, you may soon need to carry proof that you've been vaccinated to do something like travel or go to a concert.

While some companies have been working on smartphone apps or other systems to create a digital proof of vaccination, right now the paper CDC card is about all the proof you get.

That's why Staples and Office Depot want to help you keep your paper card in good condition. The two companies are offering free laminations of completed Covid-19 vaccination cards.

A spokesperson for Staples told CNN that the service is available at all Staples locations in the US and currently does not yet have an end date.

The Office Depot offer is available at both Office Depot and Office Max locations. You must bring a copy of a coupon with your vaccine card to receive the free lamination. The offer is available through July 25.

But laminated or not, remember that you should not post a photo of your card on social media. No one needs to deal with identity theft right now.