Eisenhower Health becomes public vaccination site

News

Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage will be the latest vaccination site open to the public.

The change went into effect today, Monday April 5th. There is already a site where people can make appointments that started on April 3rd.

On March 29th, Eisenhower Health's spokesperson Lee Rice told News Channel 3, the hospital will change hours to accommodate the needs of the next younger tier of recipients and will offer vaccines five days a week.

Two of those days we will offer later hours (running clinics until 6:30 p.m.) for the convenience of those who get out of work after 5 p.m. , Rice said.

"We expect to receive larger shipments more consistently to be able to provide for these expanded vaccine appointments, and are already starting to see improved vaccine allocations from the county," Rice wrote.

You can schedule an appointment for the Eisenhower Health site at: https://eisenhowerhealth.org/library/vaccine-schedule/?action=register