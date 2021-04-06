Desert Mirage forced to cancel football game against Desert Hot Srpings due to lack of players

News

This Thursday's game between Desert Hot Springs and Desert Mirage has been cancelled.

No, not because of COVID-19 but because of low numbers. The Rams are unable to fill a full roster.

DHS athletic director Kai Lyles saying, "you wont believe this but our game with DM was cancelled this morning because they are down to only 12 guys, so once again I am scrambling to find a game for this week."

This is the second time this season the Golden Eagles have had a game cancelled. Lyles is trying to re-schedule an opponent.

