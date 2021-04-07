FBI warns of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards sold on dark web

News

Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated every day, others are choosing not to.

The FBI recently put out a warning saying that fake CDC cards showing people are vaccinated are becoming increasingly popular and are being sold on social media platforms.

Vaccination record cards are intended to provide recipients of the COVID-19 vaccine with information about the type of vaccine they received, and when they may be able to receive a second dose of the vaccine.

If you see a fake vaccine card being sold online, you can report it at https://www.ic3.gov/.

