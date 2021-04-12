Thousands of COVID shot appointments available in the valley

News

While many have waited months to get their coronavirus vaccines, now valley clinics show that there are thousands of COVID shot appointments available in the coming days.

Back in March, during the Board of Supervisors meeting county health officials said "we currently have more vaccine supply than demand."

When checking in Palm Springs at the Curative site, they have about 700 slots opened through 6 p.m. on Monday for the Pfizer vaccine. For Tuesday there's over 600 hundred slots opened. At the Indio Fairgrounds site, there's over 500 slots opened for the Moderna vaccine on Monday.

News Channel 3's Dani Romero will be talking with the county about how they are avoid vaccine waste and what are the reasons behind so much availability.