They’re a precious commodity, so are any COVID-19 vaccines going to waste in Riverside County?

COVID-19 vaccines are one of the nation's most precious commodities right now. But there have been reports across the country that have had expired doses gone to waste.

This week Riverside County saw thousands of available vaccine appointments. County officials have said it's no longer demand outpacing supply.

With the increased supply, News Channel 3 wanted to know how county officials were planning now.

“What we do is we send out the ones for what we have appointments for," said Jose Arballo, Public Information Specialist for Riverside County Health. "We're able to in many cases pull them back again and then use them the next day.”

Jose Arballo from Riverside County has told News Channel 3 on Monday that officials are vigilant to ensure single dose is put to use especially after the vaccine has been thawed.

News Channel 3's Dani Romero will be following with the county about how many doses have gone wasted and what are their ways of saving them.