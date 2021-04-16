420 Bank Dispensary and Lounge opens in Palm Springs in ‘eyesore’ building empty for decades

News

A new dispensary and cannabis lounge is opening in downtown Palm Springs, taking over a space left empty for more than the last two decades.

"We've made a dispensary, lounge, arcade, pool tables, we even have bands on the weekend," said valley cannabis entrepreneur Julie Montante.

At 38,000 sq. ft., she said her latest project, the 420 Bank Dispensary and Lounge is the largest dispensary in the city, and perhaps the United States.

"You can purchase your products, you can sit and lounge for as long as you want, you can play games," Montante said. "It's just a place to come and enjoy other people."

It's a building on South Palm Canyon Dr. that she said has set empty for years – the former home of an actual bank.

"This space was closed for 23 years," Montante said. "It was an eyesore to the city of Palm Springs... It was too big for any restaurant; it was too big for any gift store. They tried chopping it up that didn't work."

Montante said the biggest challenge was bringing the deteriorating building up to code, spending more than $1 million on compliance.

And with the biggest day in cannabis set for Tuesday of next week, 4/20, the 420 Bank has a ribbon cutting planned with music, games and giveaways.

With cannabis lounges resuming indoor operations at limited capacity, the 420 Bank's grand opening is falling right into place.

"Now we're allowed to have 50 percent capacity in our lounges," Montante said. "We were closed off for the longest time but now we are open 50 percent."

