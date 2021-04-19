LIVESTREAM: Townhall meeting on new Coachella Valley arena

News

Palm Desert is set to host a special virtual town hall meeting to share the latest updates on the new 10,000 seat Coachella Valley Arena and hear residents' thoughts on its proposed site.

The Coachella Valley arena is set to be built on roughly 43 acres of land off the I-10 freeway by Classic Club golf course near Palm Desert.

Originally planned to be built in downtown Palm Springs, officials said the new location is more centralized and accessible for everyone in the valley.

The arena will also be the home of an American Hockey League team that will be affiliated with the NHL's Seattle Kraken.

John Bolton, general manager of the arena, told News Channel 3 anchor John White they're planning to have about 160 events a year at the facility. This would be forty hockey games, forty concerts, and forty other mostly family style events.

Groundbreaking for the arena is planned for May. It's expected to be completed around the end of 2022, just in time for the '22-'23 hockey season.

Mayor Kathleen Kelly will be joined in this meeting by Riverside County 4th District Supervisor V. Manuel Perez, as well as representatives from the arena project.

Kelly and Palm Desert City Manager told News Channel 3's Tom Tucker on Sunday that there are some concerns about traffic coming from the arena, as it is expected to attract one million visitors each year.

Kelly is worried about straining police and fire crews and the city budget.

"We need a very thorough assessment of what those impacts will be and how those costs are going to be covered," said Kelly.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.