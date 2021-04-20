California to require some employers to rehire workers laid off due to the pandemic

News

A statewide policy requiring some hospitality and service industry employers to bring back employees that were laid off for reasons related to the pandemic. The bill was signed into law by Governor Newsom on Friday, April 16.

Senate Bill 93 requires hotels, airports and large event centers to offer new positions to qualified former employees through 2024. The business would have to offer 5 days advanced notice to former employees or it could face fines up to $500 per day.

News Channel 3's Dani Romero will be talking with the general manager at the Margaritaville Resort Palm Springs about the new policy and how it could help the hospitality industry.