Dr. Ruiz leads Congressional Hispanic Caucus in meeting with President Biden, VP Harris

Members of the leadership team of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus are meeting with President Joe Biden Tuesday.

Dr. Raul Ruiz is the chair of the Caucus.

Rep. Pete Aguilar previewed the meeting on Twitter, saying, "We'll talk about infrastructure, health care access and equity, immigration reform and ways we can deliver for communities like the Inland Empire. Looking forward to this continued partnership."

Aguilar represents California's 31st congressional district.

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus is "dedicated to voicing and advancing, through the legislative process, issues affecting Hispanics in the United States, Puerto Rico and U.S. Territories."

