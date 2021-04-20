LIVE COVERAGE: Derek Chauvin found guilty of all charges in death of George Floyd

News

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found of all three charges in the death of George Floyd.

Chauvin was found guilty of:

2nd-degree murder

3rd-degree murder

2nd-degree manslaughter

Chauvin is expected to be sentenced in 8 weeks, a sentencing date will be released later on.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, the explosive case that triggered worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.

The jury reached its verdict Tuesday after deliberating about 10 hours over two days in a city on edge against another outbreak of unrest.

Floyd died last May after Chauvin, a white officer, pinned his knee on or close to the 46-year-old Black man’s neck for about 9 1/2 minutes.