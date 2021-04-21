Palm Springs Black History Committee hosting peace vigil at George Floyd mural Wednesday evening

News

The City of Palm Springs Black History Committee and United Methodist Church-Palm Springs is inviting the community to participate in a peace vigil at the mural for George Floyd.

The vigil is set to take place from 6:30-7:30 pm

The George Floyd mural is located at 311 N Indian Canyon in downtown Palm Springs.

"Come and light a candle, bring flowers and be together as a community as we remember George Floyd," reads a post on the city's Facebook page.

Watch News Channel 3 at 5 & 6 p.m. for live coverage

Some residents left flowers and candles at the mural on Tuesday following the announcement that former officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all charges in the murder of George Floyd.

A small memorial is growing in front of the Palm Springs mural of #GeorgeFloyd that was painted last summer after a week of demonstrations. @KESQ pic.twitter.com/MOgnhoyYYD — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) April 21, 2021

Chauvin was convicted Tuesday of murder and manslaughter for pinning George Floyd to the pavement with his knee on the Black man’s neck in a case that touched off worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.

Chauvin, 45, is expected to be sentenced in 8 weeks, a sentencing date will be released later on. Chauvin could be sent to prison for decades.